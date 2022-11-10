Montel Jackson Continues Moving Forward

Those days may be over soon for “Quik,” whether he likes it or not. He is 5-2 in the UFC and has shown flashes of brilliance, yet when asked where he sees himself today, he humbly responds, “A work in progress.”

That’s the attitude any up and comer needs, and Jackson has everything moving in the right direction. Add in a win in Madison Square Garden this weekend, and a lot more people might be asking to interrupt his dinner for a selfie or an autograph. But things like that aren’t at the forefront in his world.

WATCH: Free Fights From The Biggest Stars At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

"I already put a lot of pressure on myself,” he said of fighting in MSG. “I don't want to carry that. I just want to go in there, do what I do best, and come out on the other side safe and sound.

“I'm my biggest critic,” Jackson continues. “I don't want to be a pessimist, but if you want to be great, you got to watch out for everything.”

He’s done just fine for himself thus far, so he’s not going to allow himself to bask in the moment even a little bit?

“I don't even think about it now,” Jackson said. “I'll think about it when it's done.”