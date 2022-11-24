“Money Moicano” Has A Plan

Long considered one of the top featherweights in the UFC, Moicano began terrorizing the lightweight division in 2020, but it wasn’t until a stirring first-round finish of Brad Riddell at UFC 281 earlier this month and his follow-up interview with Joe Rogan that the world finally got on board the Money Moicano Train.

“After the fight, the fight was so good and I was so happy and I just started to talk about what was in my mind,” said Moicano about the energetic, funny, and impassioned chat with Rogan that went viral. “But I didn't plan that, and I don't know how it got so viral and people are so crazy about it.”

They are crazy about it, and about the 33-year-old Brasilia native, who learned that if you let people in to see your personality and hear your story, they’re going to get invested in you and what’s next. Moicano found that out in Madison Square Garden, and he’s enjoying everything that’s happened since, something he didn’t get to experience at 145 pounds, even when he was beating the likes of Calvin Kattar and Cub Swanson and facing off with Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung.

“When you say people forget, this is my fault because I didn't promote myself the way I should,” said Moicano. “Even though I fought former champions at featherweight and fought all the best, I was always too quiet. But nowadays, it's different. It's all about business and I have to make statements and I have to show myself to the audience so they can remember “Money Moicano.” And they will.”