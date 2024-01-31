'Money Moicano' Back In Business

“Now I’ve been in the UFC for eight years, and I’m still competitive,” said Moicano, who was a rankings staple at featherweight before relocating to lightweight and quickly assuming a position in the Top 15. “I’m still fighting the best, I still deliver, and the UFC knows they can count on me every time.

“Yesterday, I was 21 years old fighting, and I still feel the same, maybe even better, because each fight, I get more excited to get back,” he added. “My last fight was amazing, I hope my next fight is amazing, and I hope to build a bigger and better career going forward.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov

That last fight he mentioned was amazing — a first-round submission win over Brad Riddell to close out the prelims at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City — but it was also well over a year ago.

In 2022, the American Top Team representative christened himself “Money Moicano,” adopting a “have fists, will travel” approach to his career that prioritized entertaining fights and a readiness to jump into battle at a moment’s notice.

He did so against Alexander Hernandez and won, stopping the Factory X man in the second round at UFC 271. Less than a month later, he was back, moving up to welterweight and landing on the business end of a one-sided decision against countryman Rafael Dos Anjos, and then in November, he was back in there and running through Riddell, positioning himself for even greater opportunities in 2023.