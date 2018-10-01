The Moment Soriano Has Been Waiting For Is Here

Following a contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series last summer, Soriano was set to make a speedy turnaround and debut at UFC 242 in September. Injuries to opponent Adam Yandiev ultimately thwarted those plans.

“My opponent got hurt, needed surgery. I didn’t think too much about it. Just on to the next.”

He says this casually and politely, as if the moment he had trained for his whole career wasn’t hanging in the balance. Like his growing brethren of fellow Hawaiian UFC fighters, Soriano is manners first, punching second.

“Just inconvenienced, you know? Getting frustrated or mad isn’t going to help me get better. No point in doing that.”

It may have turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Instead of flying to the other side of the world for the Abu Dhabi event, he’ll get to make his first walk in his adopted home of Las Vegas, on one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year Saturday at UFC 245. Featherweight champion Max Holloway has frequently dubbed Vegas the “Ninth Island” for its palpable Hawaiian support, and fighting alongside his friend and statesman puts an extra spring in his step.