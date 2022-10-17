The Moment Islam Makhachev Has Waited For

This kind of openness and honesty is a grand departure for the talented grappler, who enters Saturday’s finale on a 10-fight winning streak.

In previous conversations ahead of recent bouts, Makhachev has always been quick to frame each triumph as unsurprising, viewing each victory as pre-destined while offering a sly smirk that always made it clear there was some gamesmanship and competitive fuel behind his answers.

He positioned reaching the top of the 155-pound weight class as the next destination on his journey rather than a goal or a mission he might not complete. His confidence was unwavering.

As the victories mounted and the number next to his name continued to get smaller, he sounded more and more like his long-time training partner and current head coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who famously told Michael Johnson mid-fight that he should simply give up because “I need to fight for the title; you know I deserve this.”

But now that he’s set to challenge for championship gold this weekend, Makhachev has opted to be a little clearer about what this means to him, and why he will absolutely take full advantage of the opportunity before him on Saturday night.

“Right now, we don’t have a champion in Dagestan. Very soon I think (Magomed) Ankalaev is gonna fight for the title, but we need some belts here because now, all the kids from Dagestan are watching all UFC fights, and they’re waiting for when a belt is coming back home.