Molly McCann Ready For That London Energy

McCann is undoubtedly the type of fighter to manifest the energy from the crowd and release it in the form of punches and kicks. McCann has admitted that the energy and hype she feels during her fights has been too much to ignore at times, and she’s allowed herself to get carried away from her gameplan.

If she’s going to defeat Carolina, she knows that she can’t afford to lose her focus.

“Get emotional at the walk in [to the Octagon], feed off the energy and find the correct emotion,” McCann said. “When I’m in there, I’m at work, this is my job.”

In her last fight against Ji Yeon Kim, McCann managed to find the perfect balance between harnessing her adrenaline and following the gameplan. She turned it up in the final round, throwing caution into the wind at times and overwhelming Kim.

“If I haven’t finished it or we get to the last round, I get to do me and express myself well,” McCann said. “The last fight had to be like that, and then you’ve seen in my other wins at UFC Greenville and UFC Boston that I had a more measured approach. You’ll always see in the last round of any “Meatball” fight, I know I’ve got them. My coaches and training partners have pushed me past the point of what this girl is going to be able to push me. You’ll just see the smile [in the final round] like, ‘I can go and have chicken wings and beer now.’ The pressure is gone.

“We can say that the energy could be a detriment but definitely it will be to her when I start banging her head in or kicking her head in or if I want to take her down and take her down,” McCann added. “I think she’s going to be very shocked when the crowd is going to get on her back, and I don’t know how people are going to react to that because you see every round they deteriorate when the crowd starts cheering for me.”