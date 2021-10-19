Molly McCann’s Performance Was ‘Two Years In The Making’

“What’s nice is I’m authentically myself,” McCann said. “It took me a long time to be able to get there without fear of judgement. But being very honest, with social media, some people put on fake stuff or, ‘Oh, don’t put that on if it’s not filtered or if you don’t look a certain way,’ but for me, it’s unapologetically me, and I was literally in Las Vegas drinking Dana White’s whiskey (Howler Head). The next weekend, I’m in a working man’s pub sat with all 60-year-old men watching the football match. It’s all just real, and I don’t think I’m anything that I’m not. I think this is why people are drawn to me and my team because me and Paddy said, ‘What you see is what you get.’

“We was all buzzing because, as a team, we said we was going to do it, and we did it,” she continued. “We won’t get ahead of ourselves because I don’t think what me and Paddy say is rude to other fighters or discredits anyone else. It’s just saying what we can do. I think people will like it, but it was good, reading online, it was like, ‘You want people in your corner who clap for your success and aren’t bitter or jealous or whatever,’ and that is exactly what it will always be with me and Paddy.”

RELATED: McCann Is Putting Herself First | Molly McCann Training Photo Gallery | McCann Hopes Book Helps Kids 'Be True' To Themselves



Back home, McCann said the enthusiasm has only continued. She joked that she’s like the “queen of the city.” One morning, though, she woke up with some of those post-fight blues and wondered what she was supposed to do now while she waited for another opportunity to fight, and then she got back to giving back to her community.

McCann is involved with an organization called Weapons Down Gloves Up, which is “focused on providing opportunities to young people” through athletics, education and employment. She is also on the English Mixed Martial Arts Association board, which is recognized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation.