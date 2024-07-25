Molly McCann: No More Fear, Just Belief

“I’m experienced now,” McCann said during her interview with UFC.com “I don’t waste too much energy. Keep calm. Train hard. When I make the walk, just stay focused. I think we made such a big thing about the (Madison Square Garden) walk and the Liverpool walk, and if I didn’t learn my lesson, the third time’s the charm.”

If there’s something McCann consistently proved throughout her career, it’s an ability to pick herself up and go again. She ripped off three consecutive wins after her debut loss. Then, when she dropped back-to-back fights, she responded with three performance bonus-winning victories. After a pair of submission losses, she admitted to contemplating retirement. This time, her coach Paul Rimmer helped McCann get back on her feet and requested just one fight at strawweight. She responded well once again, snatching the first submission of her career.

Putting a low chapter to bed, McCann couldn’t help but let the emotions flow in the UFC APEX, and you just knew the matchmakers were planning to have “Meatball” compete in Manchester.

As she nears her bout with Bruna Brasil, McCann is reinvigorated. After successfully making the strawweight limit, McCann was able to build on her newly constructed body, adding some lean muscle and growing in her understanding of where she fits in as a 115er.

“I feel like all the fear left,” she said. “It’s like I’ve started again in the UFC. No one ever gets a second chance, but I feel like I’ve started school again or maybe it’s a new course and it’s more suited for me. It’s just given me more belief that I can kind of take it wherever I want to take it, and as much as I’m willing to give, the top and bottom of it, if you work hard in every single asset of mixed martial arts and combat sports, nutrition and performance, you can make it to the top as long as you’re willing to do that.”