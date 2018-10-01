Molly McCann Knows The Blueprint

“Americans probably won’t understand, but to fight here, it’s such an honor for a European or for anyone else from anywhere else in the world,” McCann said. “The fighting capital is America. Honestly, what a privilege. When I got that text I was like, 'Oh my god, my dreams are coming true.’”

That UFC dream is something that started after McCann saw Ronda Rousey fight Liz Carmouche. And while she’s still chasing her dream, it’s safe to say she is on the right path.

In March, McCann became the first female English fighter to win in the UFC, but she can’t help but feel like a win over Lipski would justify everything that she went through to get to this point. Lipski is a highly touted prospect and would show the world just how far McCann has come since she picked up mixed martial arts just over six years ago.

Now that she has two fights under her belt, McCann feels more confident than ever.

“I’ve felt both sides of the coin now. I’ve felt the loss and I’ve felt the win,” McCann said. “The elation and the devastation. I’ve learned the blueprint to win in the UFC. In here [her head] and in here [her heart].”

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews.