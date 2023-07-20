Molly McCann Is At Peace With Herself

“I just feel a little bit more at peace,” McCann told UFC.com. “I’ve got roots now. The hard work of these 10 fight camps has brought me to this place.”

While no sport has more emotional highs and lows than fighting, McCann appears to wear those emotions on her sleeve more than most, which is why so many fans gravitate toward “Meatball.” But as she has “grown up in front of everyone” over the course of her 10-fight UFC tenure, she has continued to get a handle on those peaks and valleys.

Part of that is embracing the noise of social media as nothing more than just that. Another is leaning on those close to her. After her three-fight win streak came to a halt courtesy of Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281, McCann once again leaned on her inner circle.

“My fiancée Ellis said, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day, and it wouldn’t be knocked down in a day, either,’” McCann said. “It just hit home. My world is not over. Go and reassess what actually matters. What matters to me the most in the world is my family, my friends and my gym. The way she handled herself through my biggest adversities, as much as she can be a little annoying divvy sometimes, when I really need her, she comes through in spades. I just realized that she’s the person I want to work through life with.”