Molly McCann Embraces Adversity As Part Of Her Story

As she prepared for her second fight at 115 pounds against Bruna Brasil, McCann said she went through “a lot of tragedies and a lot of changes” in her personal life. She locked in and poured herself into training, saying that even getting to the fight was “everything.” But the fight game is unforgiving, and when Brasil threw a low kick to start the fight, McCann felt a jolt of pain which would later reveal itself as a fractured leg. A minute later, she suffered a groin strike, and by round’s end, she was wide-eyed and compromised. She bit down on her mouthpiece and somehow got through the rest of the fight, nearly sinking in a rear-naked choke in the final round, but ultimately ended up on the wrong side of the scorecards.

“When you give so much but get so little in return, it’s unfair,” McCann said. “I just felt like I had (enough). Like that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I was like, ‘I’m done.’”

Confined to a walking boot for the next three months, McCann laid back, took a couple vacations and opened a coffee shop called Moll & Joel’s Rolls. Although she was lifting and rehabbing her leg every day, she admittedly became “bitter” toward MMA and “couldn’t be around it.”

McCann considered calling it a career, but her longtime coach Paul Rimmer sat down and had a conversation with her. It was a tough, but necessary one that McCann called “f***ing brilliant.”

“It wasn’t an easy conversation for either of us,” McCann said. “We were screaming at each other like, ‘I f***ing love you. I don’t want you to lose,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll show you. We gotta do it.’”