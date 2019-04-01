Molly McCann Earned Her Confidence

“I don’t have to be scared because it’s routine now,” McCann told UFC.com. “When I used to come here, it was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing an interview. Oh, this, this and this.’ Everything is really stripped back, and it’s not as scary as what it was.”

McCann is open about how she let her excitement get ahead of her when she debuted at UFC Liverpool in May 2018. Coming in on a six-fight win streak, McCann’s first foray in the promotion ended with her asleep on the canvas. Flyweight contender Gillian Robertson’s grappling prowess proved too much, and the Canadian sunk in a rear naked choke in the second round to get the win.

Afterward, she made changes to her nutrition and made dedicated strides in her ground game before entering the Octagon for a second time 10 months later. It was then, against Priscila Cachoeira, that McCann became the first Englishwoman to get her hand raised in the UFC. After repeating her success in Greenville, the Liverpool native is aware of the rising momentum around her career.

“The fight at UFC London, it was a bit of a make or break,” she said. “Then the first fight stateside in Greenville was the stamp of approval for me where I knew I belonged here. And I think this is my big moment where I get to become a star that I know I’m capable of being.”