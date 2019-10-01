Mokhtarian's Spirits High For Second UFC Tilt

But if you ask the man in the Octagon about the first defeat of his career, that wasn’t necessarily the case, as he believes his eagerness to fight simply got the best of him.

“I took the fight with Yusuff too soon after surgery,” said Mokhtarian. “Seven months after a full knee reconstruction was way too big of a task. I literally started training when I got the call and I was in a brace still two weeks before the fight. I didn’t wrestle, grapple or anything before that fight and I generally take confidence out of my training but I just guess I didn’t have that. I was on the back foot as soon as the fight started and when you haven’t been able to train in those situations it’s hard to pick it up in a fight, I started slow and he took advantage of it.”

Oddly, though, Mokhtarian isn’t playing the regret game.

“My attitude is always the same,” he said. “The UFC calls and I fight anyone at any time.”

So no dark nights of the soul pondering the fight that took the “0” out of his loss column?