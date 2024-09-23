Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Paris

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Regardless of how the rest of the evening goes, things at Accor Arena are sure to end in fireworks as Renato Moicano and Benoit Saint Denis close things out in a massive lightweight matchup.

“Money Moicano” is undefeated at 155 pounds since relocating to the division following a lengthy stay in the featherweight Top 15, having won three-in-a-row and five straight overall, with a catchweight loss to Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 272 the only recent blemish on his resume. The energetic and attacking Brazilian has earned finishes in four of those five wins, most recently overwhelming Jalin Turner at UFC 300, and looks to continue his push for a place in the Top 10 with another win here.

FREE FIGHT: Renato Moicano vs Jalin Turner

Saint Denis entered the year on a five-fight winning streak and was penciled in opposite Dustin Poirier in a fascinating matchup at UFC 299 in March. The 28-year-old started well in the co-main event engagement, but was stopped in the second, leaving him looking for a bounce-back effort as he competes in Paris for the third consecutive year.

Individually, each of these men are action-oriented fighters that are constantly chasing the finish, even if that means absorbing punishment and getting into a bit of a dust-up. Pitting them against one another feels like a recipe for a Fight of the Night-type of battle and an electric way to close out what should be an entertaining night on the shores of the Seine.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Nassourdine Imavov vs Brendan Allen