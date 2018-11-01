Moicano Is A Gentleman And A Fighter

That respect will have to be left in the locker room, though, as a win this weekend could very well be the one that moves the Brasilia native from contender to world title challenger.

“I think that a decisive win over Aldo should definitely put me in title contention,” Moicano said. “But Aldo is the man that I will have across the Octagon Saturday. It would be foolish to look past him.”

So Moicano won’t look to the future before the present is settled. But who is the present version of Jose Aldo? Is he a fighter on the decline after a decade of excellence, or is he rejuvenated by a recent win that silenced the doubters? Moicano has heard the talk about Aldo, and if you think he’s preparing for a fighter ready to be taken, think again.

“Anyone with that thought in mind should watch his last fight against Jeremy Stephens,” said Moicano, referring to Aldo’s blistering stoppage of the “Lil’ Heathen” last July. “Jose Aldo is a dangerous opponent. He is well rounded, kicks well and moves well.”

“Dangerous” would be a good word to describe Moicano as well. No, he doesn’t have a track record like his opponent, but give him time, because if recent form holds true, he will be on the short list of top featherweights for years to come. And when it comes to that recent form, which has seen him win back-to-back bouts over Calvin Kattar and Cub Swanson, he credits his training team in South Florida.

