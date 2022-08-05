Mohammed Usman Living In The Moment

Given the circumstances, this is a huge opportunity for Usman to showcase his skills in front of a live crowd, albeit condensed in the UFC APEX, on a UFC Fight Night main card. But that setting isn’t changing the way Usman is coming into this fight. As he steps through the doors and out to the Octagon, it’ll be like any other fight he had on the show.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill

“Just being here at this very moment and opportunity, I'm just treating it as this is the TUF house,” Usman said. “This is the TUF finale. This is another fight in the TUF house. I'm not looking past that. You know, everybody's like, ‘Oh, man, it's your first fight week in the UFC.’ I'm not officially in the UFC yet. This is my last fight in the TUF house. After this fight, then I'll be able to say I'm a UFC fighter. I'll be able to wear the UFC gear. I'll be able to do that. But until then, I'm not wearing nothing UFC.”

Despite being in a TUF mindset, his training camp was nothing short of how current UFC athletes train. Diligently focusing on all assets of his game, the fighter that fans were so accustomed to seeing on the show will not be the same man that steps into the cage this weekend.