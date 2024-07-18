Mohammed Usman Is Still Learning, Still Growing

The gym switch has also led to a change in his mental approach, as he now finds himself in a packed room of fighters whose experience far exceeds his own. It's that realization that he has to fight up to meet the level of his training partners that has helped him grow as a fighter, both physically and mentally.

"It's like going back to school, it's like just being one of the guys again," he explained.

"I'm not the top guy in the gym, I'm not even close. I'm just one of the guys that's just trying to get better, that's just in the gym, getting beat up with all these good guys, good heavyweights, they have left and right. Guys like Linton Vassell, all these guys, are beating me up, but I keep going and I feel like that's where you see improvements in our game, when you can go and test it against the best guys."

That humility has helped Usman to continue his development as a fighter, and he said that he's been happy with how things have progressed to date. He said he'd grade his UFC career so far as a "B," and explained that the fights he's had, and the styles he's been presented with, have been "tremendously" beneficial for him as he continues to expand his skillset.