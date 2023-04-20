Mohammed Usman: ‘I’m A Lot More Than People Think I am’

Mohammed Usman of Nigeria reacts after his knockout victory over Zac Pauga in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Although this is just Usman’s second UFC fight, “The Motor” has nearly three times the professional fights that Tafa has. He believes that experience may play a factor in their matchup, but even if it doesn’t, Usman’s goal is to show that he’s on a level that Tafa simply isn’t at yet.

“When you’re young in your career, you don’t get the toughest guys right out of the gate. When you’re young in your career you have to build your record up,” Usman said. “That’s anybody, any fighter who wants to fight. You don’t just go fight Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in your first fight. You build your career up to get to a level of fighting high-level guys.

“Now he’s here fighting me, and I’m the one that’s going to have to show him. I know I put a lot into this, and I know exactly what I put in this is what I’m going to get out of it.”

Usman has experienced that jump in talent before, as he cut his teeth in other promotions before getting on The Ultimate Fighter.

Now that he’s here, he’s determined to keep raising his level and prove to doubters that he’s going to be someone competing in the Octagon for a long time.

All that starts with Usman delivering his most impressive performance to date at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes.

“It’s up to me to be able to show that and put Tafa in [bad] positions. This is one of those fights where I know my opponent, he might come out with tricks or whatever, but I know what he’s coming to do,” Usman said. “I’m excited to be able to show different aspects of my game. It’s not going to be two guys in the middle standing and trading, it’s going to be two guys in the middle, fighting MMA.

“I’m so excited.”