Mohammed Usman: ‘I Want To Be One Of The Best’

In August 2022, Usman solidified his place in the UFC with a stunning knockout victory against Zac Pauga to win The Ultimate Fighter Season 30. Usman says his life hasn’t changed much since winning that fight, and that he’s only needed to work harder to ensure he keeps his spot on the UFC roster.

“A lot of people say it’s easy to get here and harder to stay, so I’ve really been putting the work in and trying to get to the next level,” Usman said.

The idea of simply staying in the UFC isn’t enough for Usman, though, as he eyes championship-level status in his near future. Motivated by money and the ability to look after his family financially, Usman doesn’t see a limit to how far he can take his mixed martial arts career.