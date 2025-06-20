Mohammed Usman | Finding Comfort In Chaos

“I get a lot of motivation from my brother since the beginning of my career to now,” Usman said. “He motivates me in every step because just being able to get in the Octagon is motivation in itself, but to see him overcome all the battles and obstacles he's overcome, it brings me back to all my obstacles that I know God put me here to overcome, so I'm ready.”

This Saturday, Usman is one of the lucky fighters that gets to be a part of a historic card as the Octagon touches down for the first time in Baku, Azerbaijan. After a long journey from the United States, Usman is happy to finally be in fight week and having the opportunity to travel the world doing what he loves. Not only is he drawing inspiration for his brother, but also UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans, who made the journey to Baku and will be in his corner on Saturday night.

“Rashad has always been there, but this is the first time that he's really been in the corner,” Usman said. “Every fight I've had, Rashad has been there. At this point in my life, it's like you don't force anything, you just let things happen how they may. It just happened perfectly. When everything is perfect timing, you just go with it.”