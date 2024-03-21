Mohammed Usman: Building His Career The Right Way

Highlights
Prior to winning season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter, Mohammed Usman had plenty of opportunities to wear UFC gear, but the heavyweight prospect avoided wearing anything with a UFC logo on it.
Usman wanted to wait until he had earned his spot in the UFC, so after he knocked out Zac Pauga at the TUF finale and had his UFC contract in hand, it was finally time to put on the Venum fight kit. To Usman, that was the beginning of his job, and “The Motor” has been focused adding to his resume ever since.
His first opportunity came against Junior Tafa, a heavy-hitting undefeated prospect. Usman shined in his debut and was able to put together a complete performance en route to a decision victory. UFC gave him a step up in competition in his sophomore Octagon appearance, placing him opposite oveteran Jake Collier. Usman looked great and showcased some new skills on the way to getting another win.
Those two fights let Usman know that he absolutely belongs in the UFC, and he’s feeling more confident than ever heading into this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas bout with Mick Parkin.
“They gave me everything that I needed to see in the UFC,” Usman told UFC.com. “They gave me a big brawler that wants to knock my head off and then they gave me a complete guy that could kick, strike and wrestle. I’ve fought a brawler and a complete fighter, so I feel great coming into this fight. I feel very confident.
“It just raises your level. Every time you fight a good guy, your level goes up. It puts a new check on your abilities.”
Parkin is an undefeated prospect, and he certainly has a fair amount of hype around his name. It’s a matchup that excites Usman and it’s exactly the type of fight that he believes can put some momentum behind his own name as he looks to work his way into the heavyweight Top 15.
“He’s a tough opponent. Every opponent is tough. I treat every opponent the same way and I get goosebumps thinking about every opponent. It makes me work harder and raise my level,” Usman said. “I know he’s coming in there confident and trying to take my head off and I’m coming in there to do the same and get my hand raised, which I will.
“I see me getting my hand raised and me breaking him everywhere. There is nowhere in this fight I see him breaking me.”
Usman is looking at 2024 as an important year in his UFC career, but he’s in no rush. Each fight has helped him add to his toolbox so that when the time comes for him to break into the top tier of heavyweight contenders, he’ll be as prepared as possible.
“2024 is about climbing up that ladder. It’s one day at a time and one fight at a time,” Usman said. “I’ve been very blessed to climb the ladder the right way. All these opponents are tough, but we’ve been blessed to climb the ladder the right way and develop my skills the right way. I’m just excited to show my new skills.
“It just adds to the resume, and we go onto the next fight. I’m just really loving the process of being a professional fighter and fighting for the best organization and building my resume.”
