Mohammed Usman: Building His Career The Right Way

“I see me getting my hand raised and me breaking him everywhere. There is nowhere in this fight I see him breaking me.”

Usman is looking at 2024 as an important year in his UFC career, but he’s in no rush. Each fight has helped him add to his toolbox so that when the time comes for him to break into the top tier of heavyweight contenders, he’ll be as prepared as possible.

“2024 is about climbing up that ladder. It’s one day at a time and one fight at a time,” Usman said. “I’ve been very blessed to climb the ladder the right way. All these opponents are tough, but we’ve been blessed to climb the ladder the right way and develop my skills the right way. I’m just excited to show my new skills.

“It just adds to the resume, and we go onto the next fight. I’m just really loving the process of being a professional fighter and fighting for the best organization and building my resume.”

