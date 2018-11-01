Moffett Wants To Make Things Ugly In Nashville

In 2018 Moffett fought five times, starting the year off with a disappointing loss in the LFA promotion. But he quickly bounced back by stringing together two wins in a row, one of which that was featured on Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight. That win grabbed the attention of UFC President Dana White and earned Moffett a spot on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.

“Wolfman” made the most of that opportunity too.

He would go on to earn a UFC contract after defeating Jacob Kilburn by submission. The victory secured him a spot on the UFC’s 25th anniversary card in Denver, Colorado. And although his fight with veteran Chas Skelly would end in some controversy, Moffett would not be denied.