Modestas Bukauskas | Ready to Take the Next Step

Another piece to his progression and current run of success is simply that Bukauskas is now a handful of weeks away from turning 32 and has reached a point in his maturation as a man, not just a fighter, where he feels fully confident in who he is and what he brings to the table.

“Now I realize I’m a grown-a** man!” he said. “When I was 28, I didn’t feel like that. I felt like I was still a little kid, but at 31, I’ve gone through the wringer. I’ve learned so many things, inside of the cage and outside of the cage, and it brings me to where I am… Things are presented into your life and sometimes you’re not actually ready. When I had that loss against Khalil Rountree and that massive injury, you feel like the world is falling on top of you. You’re still trying to stay motivated, you’re still trying to stay present, but obviously it’s horrible and painful at the time, and you’re praying, thinking ‘Why does this have to happen to me?’

“I look back on it and it’s one of the best things that could have happened to me because it helped me evolve, helped me become a better man, better person. We can’t choose what our path is gonna be — we have to just go along for the ride — and ultimately, it’s all a growing and learning experience. Every lesson I’ve had has made me a better person, made me evolve, like a Pokémon going from Level 1 to Level 2.”

From Charmander to Charmeleon, Bukauskas has definitely grown and evolved over the course of his career. As he readies to begin his 2026 campaign, he’s primed to reach his final form and make a push towards the top of the light heavyweight division, and he sees the opportunity to face off with Krylov on the opening fight card of the Paramount+ era as a prime opportunity to kick off that next step.