Modestas Bukauskas | Ready to Take the Next Step

With time ticking off the clock in the opening round and the raucous crowd at Accor Arena in full throat, Modestas Bukauskas still heard his father loud and clear, the familiar voice cutting through the steady rumble of noise, directing his son on how to do away with Paul Craig.
“His voice rings louder than anyone else’s voice in that arena, and that’s always what leads to a finish for me is my dad shouting at me,” Bukauskas said with a laugh, ahead of his fight with Nikita Krylov at UFC 324 on January 24. “I landed one right hand, and I heard him gasp. As soon as I heard him gasp, my dad heard him gasp, and my dad goes, ‘Finish him!’”
And just like when legions of kids were directed to do so in the waning seconds of a Mortal Kombat battle, “The Baltic Gladiator” unleashed the combination of blows required to halt the proceedings and move forward in the light heavyweight division.
“At that point, I was like, ‘Throw all caution to the wind! I’ve got to go and try to land shots on this guy’ because that one shot hurt him. As I started landing one or two more punches, and he’s trying to sweep me and do other things, my dad literally said, ‘You need elbows! Elbows!’ and that’s when I was like, ‘Don’t worry, Dad — I’ve got you; I’ll get these elbows going.’”
Bukauskas shifted from punches to elbows, with the first serious blow splitting Craig open and the second landing with such a thud that it ultimately brought the fight to an end.
“It was all my dad, really; him and James (Webb), my other cornerman, were both shouting for me to finish, but my dad was the one to say, ‘Elbows!’ to close out the show,” the 31-year-old added, shifting credit to his corner. “I thought I would land one more good shot to finish the round, but ultimately it was a pretty big shot, and it was the end of the fight.”
The emphatic finish served as a capstone on an outstanding year for the talented fighter born in Lithuania and now residing in Denham, England.
In February, Bukauskas ventured to Seattle and registered a first-round stoppage win over Rafael Cerqueira, following it up with a split decision victory over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 315 in May. Heading into his fight with Krylov, he is riding a 4-fight winning streak to tally a 6-1 record since returning to the promotion at the start of 2023.
Bukauskas had first touched down in the Octagon following a strong run under the Cage Warriors banner, having won and defended the organization’s light heavyweight title in order to earn the call the biggest stage in the sport. But after earning a first-round stoppage win in his debut, he faltered.
Three straight losses followed, with the final setback coming in a bout with Khalil Rountree Jr. where the future title challenger felled Bukauskas with an oblique kick that shredded his knee. He was released from the promotion, and it would be a little over a year before he was able to make his way back into the cage.
Now comfortably back in the UFC and looking to secure some real estate in the Top 15 of the light heavyweight division with a win over Krylov later this month, the thoughtful and reflective fighter can see that everything leading up to this point was needed in order to be where he is right now.
“It’s all part of the journey, and this was the journey that I had to take,” he said. “Everyone’s got their own journey. Every fight has been another challenge. Every fight has been a lesson from God. Every fight has made me level up in some way, shape or form, and it’s made me do things correctly.”
Another piece to his progression and current run of success is simply that Bukauskas is now a handful of weeks away from turning 32 and has reached a point in his maturation as a man, not just a fighter, where he feels fully confident in who he is and what he brings to the table.
“Now I realize I’m a grown-a** man!” he said. “When I was 28, I didn’t feel like that. I felt like I was still a little kid, but at 31, I’ve gone through the wringer. I’ve learned so many things, inside of the cage and outside of the cage, and it brings me to where I am… Things are presented into your life and sometimes you’re not actually ready. When I had that loss against Khalil Rountree and that massive injury, you feel like the world is falling on top of you. You’re still trying to stay motivated, you’re still trying to stay present, but obviously it’s horrible and painful at the time, and you’re praying, thinking ‘Why does this have to happen to me?’
“I look back on it and it’s one of the best things that could have happened to me because it helped me evolve, helped me become a better man, better person. We can’t choose what our path is gonna be — we have to just go along for the ride — and ultimately, it’s all a growing and learning experience. Every lesson I’ve had has made me a better person, made me evolve, like a Pokémon going from Level 1 to Level 2.”
From Charmander to Charmeleon, Bukauskas has definitely grown and evolved over the course of his career. As he readies to begin his 2026 campaign, he’s primed to reach his final form and make a push towards the top of the light heavyweight division, and he sees the opportunity to face off with Krylov on the opening fight card of the Paramount+ era as a prime opportunity to kick off that next step.
“Yes, I would love to fight in London — that’s been a massive dream of mine to fight at The O2 — but one bigger dream, because this is a spectator sport, is you want to go to the place where there’s the most eyes on you,” said Bukauskas, who has been booked abroad in the early part of each of the last three years, taking him out of the running (ostensibly) for the UFC’s annual event in the English capital in March. “You want to go on a numbered card, T-Mobile Arena, the first card on Paramount+, so for me, this is another level up from that.
“Don’t get me wrong: when I fought in Manchester, it was absolutely amazing being pretty much at home, not having to fly anywhere — take a 3-hour drive and you’re there — but just as there was something about fighting at the MGM Grand back in the day, the mecca of MMA is fighting at the T-Mobile Arena; that’s ultimately where you need to go to promote yourself, put your skills on show, and let everyone know who the hell you are.
“When you fight at the T-Mobile Arena, it’s a big deal and I’m going to take that opportunity with both hands.”
Following his finish of Craig in Paris, Bukauskas lobbied for the chance to share the Octagon with someone stationed in the Top 15, and his request was granted.
Like Bukauskas, Krylov is in his second run with the UFC, having exited of his own accord in 2017 after going 6-3 in nine fights. Less than two years later, he returned to the fold and the rankings, racking up wins over Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir while fighting a gang of former champions.
Though he enters on a two-fight losing streak, the 33-year-old still resides in the rankings and is the most experienced opponent Bukauskas has faced to date.
“I’ve been wanting that Top 15 fight for ages, and you’ve just got to go with the journey,” he began. “He’s a very dangerous opponent and he’s been ranked for years. He’s had so many fights, so much experience, and it’s a massive opportunity.
“Nikita is definitely the most well-rounded athlete that I’ve faced up to this point, and that presents a new challenge for me. Now I’ve got to take it with both hands because ‘You’ve been wanting it, you’ve been asking for it; here you go!’ This is my chance to solidify myself as one of the best in the world, and what a better way to do that than to fight in Las Vegas against the 13th-ranked guy in the world?”
Like everyone, Bukauskas has some ideas about where he would like to see himself at this time next year and a blueprint for how he could get there mapped out in his head, but all do those plans and conversations will have to wait for another day.
“As it stands, Nikita Krylov is the only thing that matters right now. I’ve got to go in there, do my job, get a finish, and put on the best performance of my life because that is what is going to set up everything I have in my mind to happen this year.”