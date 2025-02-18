Modestas Bukauskas: 'I Just Need To Prove Myself'

“I enjoy being different from the rest of the world,” said Bukauskas of getting into fight mode as soon as his Saturday bout with Rafael Cerqueira was confirmed in mid-December. That meant no Christmas or New Year’s celebrations, just work and complete focus on the task ahead. “Everyone's chilling, eating, having a good time, and I'm like, no alcohol and trying to steer away from the bad food. I'm training hard, but it's good. I like it in a weird way. I've gotten very comfortable with suffering, and I feel like it makes me a better fighter.”

Order UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

That’s always the goal. The better the 31-year-old gets, the better chance he has of beating the best 205-pounders in the world. And once he does that on a consistent basis, he’ll been in the hunt for a world title. That’s an exciting prospect for any fighter, but if Bukauskas has learned anything over his two stints in the UFC is that you celebrate the little victories along the way without looking too far ahead. And one of those little victories (actually a big one) was his July submission of Marcin Prachnio in his adopted home country of England.

“I was definitely a lot more pleasant,” he laughed. “After the (Vitor) Petrino fight, I had a lot of things that I knew I needed to fix. It was a fight which I knew I could have easily won.”