Modestas Bukauskas | Embrace The Chaos

”Ultimately, I'm a fighter. I'm a mixed martial artist. I'll go out there and put my full capabilities on show, no matter who I fight. We're fighting in the UFC. These are the best fighters in the world. So it doesn't matter who you have in front of you, you've got to go out and get the job done, be confident, and let loose. And that's exactly what I plan to go out and do.”

Bukauskas is keen to fight not just to ensure there’s a payoff to his preparation, but also to bounce back from his January defeat to Nikita Krylov. The pair faced off at UFC 324, with Krylov earning a buzzer-beater TKO finish with just three seconds left in the fight.

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It was a defeat that took a little while for Bukauskas to process and get over, simply because he knew he didn’t do himself justice with his performance.

“In all honesty, it was tough because I know I'm much better than that,” he admitted.

“Fair play to Krylov. He had an amazing performance, but it just shows you the differences in training camps. Him completely isolating himself, away from everything, fully focused on the fight. And don't get me wrong. I trained hard. I did everything that I could, but going from my own little personal struggles, it made it hard for me to unlock my full self in there. And that's the thing that was kicking myself about, was that I know I'm much better than that, and you know, ultimately, it's down to me to go and correct that.