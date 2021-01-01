Modestas Bukauskas All Business

“So when you go into the fight and you know you have the skill set and the ability and you just don't show up, that's more painful than anything,” he continues. “If I would have got my ass whupped for three rounds and beat from pillar to post, I actually would have took that a lot better because I'd just know that I'd need a helluva lot to improve on and it would be an easy transition. But when you go into a fight and you know you can beat the guy and get yourself right into the cream of the crop, the top of the UFC ladder, pretty early in your career, and then it doesn't go that way, that was painful. But his game plan was just much better. He had a very good strategy and it showed. I'm actually very thankful for that fight because it enabled me to see what areas I need to put more focus on and tighten things up in my training camps. There's always a silver lining, even in the bad situations. I was very thankful that I had this now at the start of my UFC career as opposed to later on, and I could learn and really fix all the areas straight away.”

Luckily for Bukauskas, there are no steps backward in a UFC career. You go from one killer to the next, and this weekend, the next man up is Poland’s Oleksiejczuk, a fighter on a two-fight losing skid, but one who owns knockouts over Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Gian Villante, so he can hang at this level, and he’s just as hungry to get back in the win column as Bukauskas is. But when it comes to confidence, Bukauskas gives off the vibe that nothing will stop him from getting his hand raised in his first trip to Las Vegas.

“When you lose, you feel like everybody's against you, but in this game, you gotta win or learn and I definitely learned a helluva lot of lessons,” he said. “I've implemented them into my game and I can't wait to show 'The Baltic Gladiator 2.0' in the next fight. I aim to go on another massive win streak this year and stake my claim in the light heavyweight division.”