Mo Miller Is The World’s Toughest Loan Officer

With a 7-1 professional record and a win on Dana White’s Contender Series under his belt, Miller just might be the most dangerous assistant loan officer in the business. Luckily for him, his work setup and generous boss makes it so his work life doesn’t interfere with his fight life, and his training can go off without a hitch.

“I’ve got a pretty good boss. That was kind of my reason for taking this job, as it helps with my MMA career,” Miller said. “When I got my degree, I wanted to focus on what I wanted to do because once you start working, you’re working the rest of your life, so I wanted to take a job that fits with my MMA schedule.”

The workplace dynamics when a co-worker doubles as a professional cage fighter are most certainly interesting. Imagine turning on UFC FIGHT PASS and you see Mo from the loan department choking someone unconscious! Or imagine going into an office every day amid the rigor of a fight camp at one of the world’s best gyms, Strong Style MMA.

“It’s a big office, so the last week or two of camp I work from home because I’m cutting weight and don’t want to be around too many people,” Miller said.

Despite the understandable irritability that comes with a weight cut, that doesn’t stop Miller from feeling a groundswell of support from his co-workers ahead of his fights.

“A few weeks out everyone’s really excited,” Miller said. “I can feel the support. They get more excited than me, I think.”

Fighting for the bantamweight title this Sunday at Fury FC 65, Miller has the opportunity to walk back into the office with a belt wrapped around his waist.

“I think I’m the best fighter in the world at bantamweight, and I’m blessed with the opportunity to show that,” Miller said.

Throughout the last year and a half, Miller has steadily remained on the doorstep of a UFC contract, and potentially putting his loan officer days behind him. A case of COVID kicked him out of The Ultimate Fighter house, then he won on the Contender Series but failed to secure a contract, then lost his first fight on Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight just 60 days later. An undeniably brutal sequence of events, but Miller’s confidence has not waivered.

“I know whoever they put in front of me, I can get the win,” Miller said. “I take it one fight at a time. If they sign me after this fight, great; if not, I’m gonna keep mowing ‘em down.”