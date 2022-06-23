The MMA Mouthguard Guide

This specialized mouthguard takes the athlete’s dental impressions of their teeth and are created in a dental laboratory, where it’s designed to fit the athletes’ dentition. A specially shaped palate also helps improve breathing and speech.

Train safely with UFC’s OPRO Mouth Guards! Available in four different levels, these mouthguards are designed to protect your teeth from any impact.

Why Are MMA Mouthguards So Important?

These mouthguards work by spreading the force of impact over a large surface, reducing peak force by increasing the force’s transmission time, and absorbing energy with elastic compression and recoil.

Wearing these tight-fitting, comfortable, and protective mouthguards will greatly reduce the chance of teeth being knocked out, chipped, or damaged.

The Custom-Fit mouthguard bring technology and innovation to the next level, incorporating place sensors and batteries that are comfortable, protective and can monitor head impacts. Since mouthguards are not proven to reduce concussions in sport, this adds an extra level of precaution for you or a loved one’s health.

Now you know why it is so important to train safely with UFC’s OPRO Mouth Guards, you can find four different levels, designed to protect your teeth from any impact.

The Silver, Platinum, and Power Fit models also include an anti-bacterial additive Biomaster, which protects the mouthguards from microbial growth. Biomaster does not replace good hygiene and cleaning practices and will not protect users against disease-causing microbes.

How to Clean Your MMA Mouthguard?

All mouthguards should be cleaned using OPRO cleaning tablets that act as disinfectants. If you need an alternate cleaning method, warm water is your next best choice.

Do not use baking soda or vinegar to clean MMA mouthguards as it may damage the EVA due to their abrasiveness.

You should avoid cleaning using hydrogen peroxide as well. If done incorrectly the excess acid can severely burn your mouth.

What Levels of Mouth Guards Are Available?

Available at UFC store are four lines of mouthguards, Power Fit, Platinum, Silver, and Bronze. All provide different levels of comfort, cleanliness, and safety.

The UFC Power Fit Mouth Guard is the highest end model available. These CE certified mouthguards feature premium comfort, fit, and protection. Its Power-Cage design contributes to an easy and quick moulding and self-fitting process.