Mitchell Planning To Surprise Moffett

Mitchell will be fighting Bobby Moffett, a fighter who made it to the UFC after securing victories on Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight and Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. He then followed up those stellar performances with a controversial submission victory over Chas Skelly.

With those bouts in mind and the right work put in during fight camp, Mitchell believes that he has the skill-set necessary to defeat “The Wolfman”.

“I decided I needed to put on a little bit of weight so I’ve been hitting the weights hard,” Mitchell said. “I’ve definitely been practicing a lot and I don’t think he knows what my game plan is one bit. It’s probably going to completely surprise him.”

It will be a battle of game plans, as Mitchell is looking to surprise him with diverse striking, strong grappling and a stubborn ground game. While Moffett recently said that he believes he will submit Mitchell in the second round.

But when it comes down to it, Mitchell plans to adjust and do whatever it takes to win the fight.

“I mean I just like to win,” Mitchell said. “I’ll take whatever. I’m going to come out looking to throw crisp, straight punches and all that. And if it don’t go my way I’ll bite down on my mouth piece and just start swinging man because I’m just trying to get a win. So any way that I can get a win, I’ll do that.”