Mitch Raposo | Time To Show Up And Prove Himself

“I’m excited to give myself a new experience there,” he said. “I went to enemy territory against a really tough guy and beat him (last time), so now it’s kind of like I’m coming home. I spend a lot of time in Vegas. I love coming out here. It’s always had a special place in my heart since I was a kid… I want Mick (Maynard), Sean (Shelby) there, front and center, and to go out there and put on a show, show how much I’ve grown since then. I’m gonna go out there and give myself a new experience in that place.”

This weekend’s matchup with Nascimento wasn’t initially intended to take place this weekend in Las Vegas as the duo was originally scheduled to compete in April in Winnipeg before Raposo fell ill. Raposo kept hoping he would feel better, but as the days passed in Manitoba, Raposo’s coach Tyson Chartier could tell his fighter was putting on an act.

“I was throwing up, I had a fever, had the chills I was in pretty bad shape, and I kept saying, ‘I’m good. I’m good,’” Raposo said. “I was like, ‘I gotta get to the weight cut, get this weight off,’ but then I wasn’t sleeping, so my weight was super-high, and I couldn’t workout. I was overheating. I’d be in the workout room coughing the whole time, everybody looking at me. I kind of had the mindset that I just had to get to the next day and I would feel better; I’d get through to Saturday and feel better, and I just never felt better. It kept getting worse. I couldn’t keep any food down… Even Saturday when I flew home, I threw up at the airport. It was a nightmare of a week.”

Raposo is grateful for how the UFC handled the unfortunate circumstances, immediately rebooking the matchup for June and easing any concern about an extended stretch without fights.