Mitch Raposo | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Raposo: It’s honestly a trip. I’ve been watching this show since I was a little kid and I used to joke with my friends that maybe one day I would be on it. To actually be on it is crazy to me, but I’m going to enjoy it and have fun with it.

UFC: When you think of the two coaches, which style do you think would benefit you the most to learn from?

Raposo: I think (Alexander) Volkanovski because I think we fight a lot alike. I move a lot and use a lot of footwork. I strike really well and wrestle really well, so I think he would show me some things that he uses at the highest level to help my style. But Brian Ortega’s jiu-jitsu is sick, so I can’t imagine me not leveling up on the ground while I’m here.

UFC: Some awesome fighters have come out of Massachusetts; how does it feel to represent that area?

Raposo: It’s crazy. I’ve been training with Rob Font and Calvin Kattar since I was 18, seeing how they fight in the UFC and how they come in with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove. We’ve really leveled up with guys possibly fighting for the title like Rob and Calvin. I feel like I’m the next wave of MMA talent coming out of the New England Cartel.

