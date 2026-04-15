Mitch Raposo Finally Believes

The 27-year-old has long profiled as someone that could compete at this level, and his appearances on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series illustrate that the promotion saw promise in him as well. But when those opportunities didn’t pan out as expected, it seemed like perhaps Raposo’s opportunity came and went.

A short-notice assignment against unbeaten Brazilian Andre Lima opened the door to the UFC, and competitive battles with him and Sumudaerji afterward showed that Raposo could hang in the talent-rich 125-pound weight class. But getting his hand raised Maksum was the crystallization of everything his team had been telling him and infused Raposo with a drive to ratchet things up another notch.

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“Honestly, it made me just want to focus more,” he said. “I realized I’ve been holding myself back a little bit in these fights and I can go out there, get the job done against some of these Top 15, Top 10 guys, I feel like I can make a run… Getting that win was validation, proving to myself that I can do it, and now I’m just ready to take it to the next level. Focus up, keep improving, and just keep getting better.”

Raposo gets an intriguing opportunity this weekend to expedite a move up the divisional ladder as he’s paired off with Allan Nascimento, a dangerous Brazilian from the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team that touches down in Winnipeg having won four straight. Coming off a submission win over Cody Durden, Nascimento feels like someone that has been knocking on the door of the Top 15 and was likely looking to face someone with a number next to their name.