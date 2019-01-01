Misunderstood? Munhoz Proving He's More Than BJJ Expert

“They see in my fights, now I knock people out,” Muhnoz said. “When I fought Brett Johns it was like a year ago and we were both exchanging and I was hurting him a few times in the fight and then right after that was Bryan Caraway and I KO’d him and then it was Cody [Garbrandt]. So people right now are wondering where did those standup skills come from?

“I started explaining to people that jiu-jitsu and boxing were always my first sports. Jiu-jitsu, I was competing more but in boxing I was just training. I wanted to stay with jiu-jitsu but I knew I was going to MMA. I was raised in no money and back then in jiu-jitsu there was no money there. You were just competing. I knew if I wanted to compete and make some money I had to do MMA. It was never a big deal because I always liked to fight.”

The other major factor in Muhnoz’s willingness to stand and trade with his opponents lately is the result of coming out on the wrong end of a couple of split decisions.

The two most recent defeats on his resume came in a pair of fights that could have gone either way but that forced him to re-evaluate how he was going to approach his strategy going forward.

“It’s definitely my mindset to go in there and try to finish my opponents. No matter if it’s stand up or on the floor,” Munhoz said. “It’s definitely got a lot to do with my confidence and my skills and my mindset that if the fight goes to the ground, I can choke anyone in the division. If the fight stays standing, I’ll be able to knock anybody out.

“I had a couple fights that I lost by split decision and the frustrating feeling that I won the fight, I don’t want to give that to the judges anymore. It’s everything or nothing. That’s the way I perform. I’m going to get knocked out or I’m going to knock you out.”