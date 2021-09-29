Misha Cirkunov Begins His Middleweight Journey

“I don’t walk around too heavy — I walk around close to 205 — so I always had this in the back of my head that one day I might fight at 185, depending on how it goes,” explained Cirkunov, who makes his middleweight debut opposite Krzysztof Jotko as part of Saturday’s main card at the UFC APEX.

For the longest time, changing divisions didn’t seem necessary, as the Latvian-born Canadian posted a 9-2 record on the regional circuit to earn a call to the Octagon, and then posted four straight finishes to establish himself as a Top 10 light heavyweight in the UFC. But mixing it up with the elite of the 205-pound ranks meant sharing the cage with bigger, stronger, heavier athletes that were cutting a sizeable amount of weight to reach the divisional limit.

In four of his last six appearances, Cirkunov ended up on the wrong side of the results, and in each instance, he was stopped in the first round. So, following his bout with Ryan Spann in March, the 34-year-old Las Vegas resident decided it was time to pull the trigger on making the move down to middleweight.

“The guys cut from 240 pounds to make 205, and they’re tall, and lanky, so I want to be a tall and lanky guy, too,” he said, reflecting on his decision to shift divisions. “At 185, I’ll be way bigger and stronger.