Misael Rodriguez | Olympic Pedigree, Mexican Passion | Zuffa Boxing

The 31-year-old from Chihuahua, Mexico, has been to the highest echelons of the amateur game, and now he plans on taking his skills to the top of the pro ranks. He also happens to be the cousin of former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Back in 2016, Rodriguez boxed for Mexico at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he won bronze in the middleweight class. Now, a decade on, and with a perfect 14-0 professional record, he’s setting his sights on championship glory in Zuffa Boxing.

“I think it's part of history that it's a new league that's going to make all the best fighters in the world fight each other, and I'm glad to be a part of it,” he told UFC.com ahead of his bout this weekend.

“To me, it's an honor to be part of this super promotion and represent the Mexican flag, because I'm a warrior, and it's a new platform, and it's going to be for the best fighters in the world to show their skills.”