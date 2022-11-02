Miranda Maverick Wants To Put On A Show

Miranda Maverick prepares to fight Sabina Mazo of Colombia in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The two-fight skid caused her to fall from the rankings and her stock to slide a little, but her performance against Sabina Mazo in March served as a reminder of not only what she’s currently capable of inside the cage, but how bright a future she has, as well.

“For me, it was a lot of pressure,” she said of the fight with Mazo, which ended with Maverick earning a second-round submission win. “You obviously don’t want three-in-a-row. I didn’t want two-in-a-row and, like you said, I don’t think it was two-in-a-row, but officially, that’s what it says on there, so I was wanting to go in there and make a statement.

“I did get a finish in the second round, but I also wanted to make the statement that I’ve improved, and I think I did that,” continued Maverick, who advanced to 12-4 with the victory. “My techniques were entirely different than I had ever used in prior fights. It wasn’t maybe as violent as some of my other fights have been, but it was definitely smarter, and I’m hoping this fight ends up being a little bit of both.”

Saturday’s matchup is one that caught some people by surprise when it was initially booked for UFC 278 in August.

In addition to Maverick having already beaten Young under the Invicta FC banner, she was coming off a victory over a highly regarded opponent in Mazo, and owns as many UFC wins (three) as Young has appearances inside the Octagon.

Although she too was a little surprised by the matchup, Maverick is simply happy to finally get the opportunity to step back into the cage.

“People are like, ‘Why aren’t you fighting someone higher ranked?’” she said, adopting the confused tone that has frequently accompanied inquiries about this pairing. “I tried. We looked for months, and it just didn’t happen, so I was willing to take whatever fight was thrown my way.

“Shanna agreed to fight, and I was happy she agreed just so I could get a fight booked,” continued Maverick, who was one pound shy of making weight when she got the call that Young was unable to compete, and the fight was off. “I thought about having a different opponent when this thing got rescheduled, but they offered me her again like two days after that weekend went over, and I was just like, ‘Fine — let’s just get me a fight! I want to get in the cage, get another fight under my belt, and keep moving up the ladder.’”