Miranda Maverick Is Ready To Bounce Back

At 24 years old, Maverick is part of a wave of promising talent rising in the division, but there’s a difference between being a part and leading that pack of fresh faces. That’s why the loss to Blanchfield was particularly frustrating for Maverick.

Primarily priding herself on her grappling abilities, Maverick was just a step behind Blanchfield in their fight at UFC 269. Maverick fell behind in the first round, and her disappointment in that was palpable and visible throughout the rest of the contest.

“I think it got in my head,” she said. “It got me a little mentally down after the first round that I had just been held down. There’s a difference when you’re standing and you just need to up the pace or dig deep. I can dig deep. I’m tough. I’m a good fighter in that sense and have Fight IQ, but when I’m on the ground just being held there and can’t get up, it changes the game and starts just wearing you down mentally.”

As with any young fighter, development has to come not only from a physical and technical point, but also from a mental front, as well. Maverick knew she couldn’t get so caught up in a subpar first round that it impacts the rest of her fight, so, in training, she and her team in Denver, Colorado, focused on that bounce-back ability after a tough round. She touts her faith as part of the reason why she feels confident in letting go of any anxieties and just performing to the best of her abilities.

Because she is so composed, it’s a little easy to forget Maverick is just 24 years old. Granted, she has been a pro since she was 18, so there’s even a little bit of an odd dichotomy for her.