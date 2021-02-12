Miranda Maverick Is Only Here To Be The Best

“I’m in the UFC, it’s my dream. There is no more being careful when I fight, making sure I do everything perfect. I’m going in there to be the best version of me and I’ve already gotten my skill level to where I need it to be and I’m just adding increments to it every single time I walk into that cage,” Maverick said. “And this time is no different. I plan on showing the world who Miranda Maverick is, and I plan on getting everyone’s attention while doing it.”

Maverick faces a much more difficult task this Saturday at UFC 260, when she takes on Canada’s Gillian Robertson in a battle of young flyweight prospects.

In just nine UFC fights, Robertson has already accumulated the most women’s flyweight fights in history and the most submission wins by any woman in UFC history. That’s a big step up in competition for Maverick and it’s exactly the type of challenge she wants.

“I’d like to look like I’m one of the best in the world,” Maverick said confidently. “Go out there, put on a show, not only just beat Gillian, but beat her very dominantly.”