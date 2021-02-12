 Skip to main content
Athletes

Miranda Maverick Is Only Here To Be The Best

Miranda Maverick Has Her Sights On Taking A Big Step This Saturday Against Gillian Robertson At UFC 258.
By Gavin Porter, on Twitter: @PorterUFCnews • Feb. 11, 2021

Miranda Maverick knew she was ready for anything that could be thrown her way during her UFC debut on UFC Fight Island. She had put in countless hours training both physically and mentally for UFC 254, but it’s not like she could kick back and focus on the fight.

The 22-year-old Organizational Psychology Ph.D. candidate still had to hit the books.

Order UFC 258 For Any Device

“That part stunk,” Maverick told UFC.com with a laugh.

“I was doing school at two in the morning during fight week. Just because I’m fighting doesn’t mean I get any breaks,” Maverick joked. “Unfortunately, nobody cares.”

Although she pokes fun at it, Maverick (10-2) certainly made her peers at Old Dominion University proud when she defeated Liana Jojua by TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) in her debut. It was a big-time moment for Maverick, who came up through the highly respected Invicta FC promotion.

MORE UFC 258: Watch The Full Episode Of UFC 258 Countdown | Preview The Entire Event Fight By Fight | Bonus Résumé: Gilbert Burns | Kamaru Usman: Journey to Champion

Maverick’s path to the UFC was more old school than what we’ve grown accustomed to in recent years, as it’s become more common for fighters to have made their way to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series or through The Ultimate Fighter. She just won fights in dominant fashion until the right opportunity came along.

Then she made the most of it.

Miranda Maverick celebrates her victory over Liana Jojua of Georgia in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC )
Miranda Maverick celebrates her victory over Liana Jojua of Georgia in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC )

“I’m in the UFC, it’s my dream. There is no more being careful when I fight, making sure I do everything perfect. I’m going in there to be the best version of me and I’ve already gotten my skill level to where I need it to be and I’m just adding increments to it every single time I walk into that cage,” Maverick said. “And this time is no different. I plan on showing the world who Miranda Maverick is, and I plan on getting everyone’s attention while doing it.”

Maverick faces a much more difficult task this Saturday at UFC 258, when she takes on Canada’s Gillian Robertson in a battle of young flyweight prospects.

MORE UFC 258: How To Watch UFC 258 | Kamaru Usman: Warrior Code | Fighters You Should Know | Ian Heinisch Ready To Unleash 'The Hurricane 3.0' | Back to the Future: Maycee Barber Eyeing Triumphant Return

In just nine UFC fights, Robertson has already accumulated the most women’s flyweight fights in history and the most submission wins by any woman in UFC history. That’s a big step up in competition for Maverick and it’s exactly the type of challenge she wants.

“I’d like to look like I’m one of the best in the world,” Maverick said confidently. “Go out there, put on a show, not only just beat Gillian, but beat her very dominantly.”

Miranda Maverick poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC )
Miranda Maverick poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC )

Maverick is wary of Robertson’s world-class grappling and is determined to show that she can handle “The Savage” wherever the fight goes. In order to do that she will need to fight to her strengths - physicality and pressure - and be ready to utilize her biggest weapon – Fight IQ.

View Maverick's Athlete Profile

“Somebody’s Fight IQ might be good in terms of their techniques and talents they walk into the cage with, but as soon as they face adversity, a lot of people can only go one route or focus on their game plan only. I’m very good at changing up my game plan when I need to,” Maverick said. “I’m not intimidated by her and I’m not going in there exactly focused on what her skill set is; I also look at what mine is.”

A win over a seasoned, respected fighter like Robertson will put Maverick right into the thick of things at flyweight. Competing against the best has always been the main point of emphasis for Maverick, and taking out Robertson will show the world she’s ready for that step.

Miranda Maverick punches Liana Jojua of Georgia in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Miranda Maverick punches Liana Jojua of Georgia in their women's flyweight bout during the UFC 254 event on October 24, 2020 on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“I take one fight on at a time. The momentum is obviously there, but I just plan on keeping the momentum by training. It’s not in the back of my mind of ‘Ok, I’ve won this many fights, I have to keep the streak going.’ It’s just in my mind that I need to get paid and keep moving up the ladder and come here to do what I do and that’s to be the best in the world.”

Make sure you watch Maverick and Robertson kick off UFC 258: Usman vs Burns on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

Tags
flyweight
UFC 258
Tale of the Tape, Usman vs Covington
Free Fight

Free Fight: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington | UFC 258

Kamaru Usman made his first title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in 2019. Usman now makes his 3rd title defense vs Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday, February 13.

Watch the Video
Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns UFC 258 Event Art
Athletes

Usman vs Burns Main Event Preview | UFC 258

The welterweight title is on the line as champion Kamaru Usman takes on challenger Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258, live from Las Vegas on February 13.

Watch the Video
Athletes

Remember The Name: Maycee Barber

Charting the origins of one of the UFC's young rising stars ahead of her return at UFC 258

Watch the Video