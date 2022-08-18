Miranda Maverick Feels Mentally Stronger

Working with Murphy has also showed Maverick that sometimes hitting your prime doesn’t come early on in your career and that’s okay. For Maverick, it’s not about age, it’s about ability.

“I'm getting to where what I'm focusing on is that I'm not yet to my prime. I'm still improving so much in every single fight, and I focus on that improvement more than age or anything else, because my entire career it was, ‘I'm too young to do this’ or ‘Too young to do that.’”

One thing that Maverick does have experience with at a young age is rematches with previous opponents that she has fought in other promotions. She has faced DeAnna Bennett in Invicta FC twice and UFC flyweight Victoria Leonardo twice in Invicta FC as well. Young also has history with Maverick, as the two competed in an Invicta tournament back in 2019, when Maverick submitted her in the first round.

Maverick doesn’t believe everything will play out the exact same way, but she is confident in how much she has grown since they first met and knows she’ll be the one to get her hand raised once again.