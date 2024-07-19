Miranda Maverick Is Determined To Make A Statement

Maverick was originally booked at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba to face ranked opposition in the form of Tracy Cortez, but when Cortez was drafted in to face Rose Namajunas in last weekend’s main event, Maverick was left without a dance partner.

“First they told me Tracy was out, then I was told maybe Tracy wasn't going to take the fight against Rose, maybe I would fight Rose – that was offered by her coach at least, it was talked about,” she explained.

“Then I was told maybe I could fight Jasmine (Jasudavicius) on that short notice that was last week. So it was a whole mess for about five days to a week of me going, ‘I have no idea who I'm going to fight, but I know I'll be fighting within the next couple of weeks.’”