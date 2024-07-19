 Skip to main content
Miranda Maverick battles Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Miranda Maverick Is Determined To Make A Statement

Women’s Flyweight Contender Wants To Position Herself For A Run At The Division’s Elite
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Jul. 19, 2024

Miranda Maverick plans on turning frustration into a flyweight statement when she steps into the Octagon this weekend in Las Vegas.

Maverick was originally booked at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba to face ranked opposition in the form of Tracy Cortez, but when Cortez was drafted in to face Rose Namajunas in last weekend’s main event, Maverick was left without a dance partner. 

“First they told me Tracy was out, then I was told maybe Tracy wasn't going to take the fight against Rose, maybe I would fight Rose – that was offered by her coach at least, it was talked about,” she explained.

“Then I was told maybe I could fight Jasmine (Jasudavicius) on that short notice that was last week. So it was a whole mess for about five days to a week of me going, ‘I have no idea who I'm going to fight, but I know I'll be fighting within the next couple of weeks.’”

Miranda Maverick punches Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Miranda Maverick punches Andrea Lee in a flyweight fight during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Eventually, an opponent was found, with Brazil’s Contender Series graduate Dione Barbosa stepping in to face Maverick on Saturday at the UFC APEX. It means Maverick gets to fight, but in a bout that doesn’t carry the same divisional upside that her planned bout with Cortez would have offered.

“There was a whole wave of emotions,” Maverick admitted.

“I was pretty irritated, especially when I was told there wasn't going to be another Top 15 opponent. I feel like I've been sitting at the 14/15 spot my entire career in the UFC, pretty much, and it was kind of my opportunity to break past that and move up the ladder and now I'm gonna have to wait at least one more fight to do that. 

“But I'm ready to fight, I'm gonna get paid the same either way, hopefully get a bonus, and show why I deserve to be past the Top 15 at this point.“

The frustration is clearly still there with Maverick, but she’s now looking to turn it into a decisive, definitive performance against Barbosa to make an undeniable case for a bout with highly ranked opposition next time out.

Miranda Maverick submits Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Miranda Maverick submits Priscila Cachoeira of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 291 event at Delta Center on July 29, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“I try to go in there with ferocity, no matter which opponent I have. I try to go in there and get the finish. At the end of the day, a finish (and) a good performance means maybe I get a bonus, so there's always great motivation there.

“But, for this one, it's like, ‘Man, I do want to prove a point.’ I want to show that this is basically beneath me. I want to go in there and fight this person and show how easy it is.”

A late change in opponent can throw a fighter’s preparations out of the window, but Maverick said she will have no such issues, as her fight camps focus primarily on sharpening her own skills, rather than counteracting those of her opponents.

“I think the helpful part is I never really train to fight an opponent, I train to be a better version of myself,” she explained.

“I'm always training to fight the best person in the world which, right now, there's Alexa (Grasso), there's Valentina (Shevchenko), they're all up there at the top. And so, when I train, I watch them fight. I watch other people that inspire me to fight, and I work on my own strengths, and I work on my own weaknesses. 

Miranda Maverick kicks Shanna Young in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Miranda Maverick kicks Shanna Young in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“So, no matter who they put in front of me, there's only a couple things throughout camp that would have changed, anyway. So there wasn't really much that changed between Tracy and Dione. The biggest thing for me was there was a lot of question marks of who I'd be fighting there for a minute.

“I kept doing the exact same thing I was doing (and) made sure that I was focusing on myself, like I said, moving my feet, staying out of the way. Same game plan, though, literally the same game plan. 

“Obviously Barbosa has that judo background, she has decent grappling, she has decent striking, but I feel better in every area. It was mainly just focused on me having a good pace, having my cardio good, ready to do anything for up to three rounds, if I have to.”

Now, after a build-up to her fight date that saw uncertainty and confusion, Maverick heads into the business end of fight week with a singular focus, and a clear desire to show that there are levels to the UFC women’s flyweight division, and that she belongs at the sharp end.

Miranda Maverick secures a choke submission against Sabina Mazo of Colombia in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Miranda Maverick secures a choke submission against Sabina Mazo of Colombia in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I’m one of those people that watches the predictions and everything else and I find it almost laughable,” she said.

“Like when people are like, ‘Oh, Miranda’s a striker, Miranda does this, Miranda does that,’ and I’m like, ‘Man, these people never watch all the fights. They never put it together wholeheartedly. So I feel kind of bad for all the people betting out there, no matter who it is. 

"But I think I'm a big favorite in this fight and I think it’s rightfully so, and I'm ready for anything that Dione has to throw at me, and I think I'll beat her, no matter where it goes.”

