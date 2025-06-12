Miranda Maverick | Cleared For Take-Off

Miranda Maverick is ready to ascend to the top ranks of the scintillating women’s flyweight division.
There is only one problem standing in her way, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Oddly enough, both fighters train only 20 minutes away from each other in Denver. When askedabout this, Maverick stated, “It was their team that volunteered me stepping in for her and we had just sparred the day before. So, us going from being sparring partners, training partners, to now fighting each other, we kind of know each other really well, so we’ll see what ends up happening in (the Octagon). I respect her and have been inspired by Rose for a very long time.”
Training partners turned opponents, Maverick has all her work cut out for her. Maverick is riding a clean 4-0 in her last four matches, and her last loss comes all the way back in 2023. That loss was against Jasmine Jasudavicius, who has only seen herself catapult up the rankings and now looks for a possible title eliminator soon.
GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Atlanta | UFC Baku | UFC 317 | UFC Nashville
That loss has produced a more mature Maverick, and obviously she has shown major improvements since.
“Just putting the problems behind me and taking the little victories. Taking every little issue in a fight and learning from it,” Maverick begins. “I’ve done what I can do as far as training, I’m going to be as good as I can be, but just making sure I go in there with the right mindset and get this thing done.”
Maverick has continuously improved fight after fight, and is still putting on dominant performances. It does not have to look pretty; just winning matters.
And along the way, Maverick holds some notable feats. When comparing all-time flyweights, she is fourth in finishes, third in wins, tied fifth in submission wins, sixth in control time, and second in takedowns landed. This is the definition of dominance. The only comparable fighter in this division would be the champion, Valentina Shevchenko. Both fighters possess an uncanny gift of using the ground game to open other facets of their game. While Maverick still has some areas she can improve upon, such as her striking, she can rest assured knowing that she has the tools to wither away any type of opponent.
MORE UFC ATLANTA: Fight By Fight Preview | Paul Craig Back With A Vengeance | Rodolfo Bellato Aiming For A Perfect Peformance
Since her last fight, though, Maverick has had some notable changes herself.
“It’s amazing, so many changes from last time; I had my daughter and we’re in fight camp with her, getting used to that,” Maverick shares with UFC.com. “And, of course, this is a big event for me; this is the biggest fight I’ve ever had, so lots of blessings came my way and I plan to take on the opportunity.”
Maverick isn’t just looking to garner style points of getting to the fight – she wants to win. Admist all the challenges, Maverick has found motivation through her family and coaches that give her strength daily,
“It’s not the easiest thing, but I’ve had a strong support system,” Maverick highlights, “My family, of course, my husband taking over the nights, and then my coaches and everyone else. They’re just supportive, making everything work around my schedule and making it happen. It’s been more motivating than ever.”
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
There are some benefits when stepping into the Octagon against a familiar face, whether that be from previous fights or training with that person. Maverick has the unique opportunity to fight someone that she has idolized and grew up watching in Namajunas.
“I did train with her almost twice a week leading up to the Maycee Barber fight she was supposed to have. She’s a great opponent and I have been watching her since I was a kid growing up in this sport.”
Being opposite of one another is huge mentally, let alone for any type of gameplan. The gameplan should be to utilize the ground game and to impose her will. Maverick needs to dictate where the fight takes place and make it ugly; if she allows Namajunas to create distance and deny shots, it will be a long night for Maverick. Since sparring and knowing how Namajunas trains, Maverick believes she has the right foresight.
“I’ve trained with her enough, I know she’s not going to get knocked out easy, she’s not going to get submitted easy. I see this being a hard three-round battle. A win is a win, and I want it to be dominant.”
The best place in the Octagon to be dominant is during the wrestling and grappling exchanges, both areas that Maverick excels in. Whether it is control time, or takedowns, Maverick has become a staple in the women’s flyweight division for both aspects of the game. Even though Maverick is undefeated in her last four, it seems that this is the moment that will really propel her into the top tier of the division.
UFC ATLANTA: Fight By Fight Preview
“This is my climb to the top,” Maverick identifies, “I have been waiting for the climb of the ladder for a while now, this is my first real opportunity to show where I’m at, and I am ready to take full advantage of that.”
With a win over Namajunas, Maverick can put herself in the top 10 at 125 pounds and look to get some of these early losses avenged. Success starts with the mental aspect of the game and Maverick has done a good job in keeping in check.
“I’m ready to go in there and get five wins in a row. She has the speed, I have the strength, and we’ll just see who comes out on top,” Maverick concludes. “I’ve got all the motivation, and I’ve got all the momentum behind me, so now’s the time.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.