Miranda Maverick | Cleared For Take-Off

There is only one problem standing in her way, former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Oddly enough, both fighters train only 20 minutes away from each other in Denver. When askedabout this, Maverick stated, “It was their team that volunteered me stepping in for her and we had just sparred the day before. So, us going from being sparring partners, training partners, to now fighting each other, we kind of know each other really well, so we’ll see what ends up happening in (the Octagon). I respect her and have been inspired by Rose for a very long time.”

Training partners turned opponents, Maverick has all her work cut out for her. Maverick is riding a clean 4-0 in her last four matches, and her last loss comes all the way back in 2023. That loss was against Jasmine Jasudavicius, who has only seen herself catapult up the rankings and now looks for a possible title eliminator soon.

That loss has produced a more mature Maverick, and obviously she has shown major improvements since.

“Just putting the problems behind me and taking the little victories. Taking every little issue in a fight and learning from it,” Maverick begins. “I’ve done what I can do as far as training, I’m going to be as good as I can be, but just making sure I go in there with the right mindset and get this thing done.”