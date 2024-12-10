Miranda Maverick | All The Feels

The 27-year-old has long been viewed as a potential contender in the flyweight division; a powerful, athletic competitor that started early, fought a tough slate on her way to the UFC, and has continued down the same path since debuting in the Octagon with a stoppage win over Liana Jojua at UFC 254 a little over four years ago.

Consecutive losses to Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield, the first of which was by split decision and hotly debated, prompted some to rein in their projections and expectations for Maverick, but she’s responded with five wins in her last six outings, and carries a three-fight winning streak into Saturday’s preliminary card showdown with Horth.

Her run of quality results and steady gains coincides with her decision to move to Colorado and begin working with her head coach, Eliot Marshall, and take full advantage of the plethora of high-level training partners that populate the region, which have been massive positives as she’s continued working to push forward in the division.

“It’s made a huge difference,” Maverick said when asked about the consistent work she logs with former UFC champs Rose Namajunas and Raquel Pennington, as well as Oktagon MMA titleholder Mallory Martin. “I moved out to Colorado for a reason and it has made a huge difference for me, and having female training partners has been a big key to that too.

“I hear people say, ‘You don’t need females; guys push you more.’ In some ways, yes, but not in others. I need females so that I feel confident in myself. I can beat the guys, but I always feel like they’re going easy on me, and even if they’re not, I always think they are because 90 percent of them are. I did a round with Brandon Royval and I was like, ‘Hell yeah! I did a couple good things!’ and then once we get to the ground and I’m on top and he flips me over in half a second, I’m like, ‘How did this happen? Oh right, it’s a guy!’