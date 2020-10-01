Miranda Granger Wants To Send A Message

She didn’t hesitate to make her UFC debut on three weeks’ notice or to fly to South Korea on two weeks’ notice to fight at UFC Busan. She didn’t let her first career loss hold her back or an unexpected blood clot issue slow her down.

Granger’s first year in the UFC was undoubtedly a wild one, and while it wasn’t what she expected, she’s certain that when she steps foot in the Octagon for the first time in nearly a year, she’s going to send a message.

“Whoever is next is in trouble,” Granger told UFC.com in August, the day after her matchup with Nadia Kassem was cancelled. “It can only go up from here and now I’m just kind of taking it in stride. Everything that happens, I’m just going to come out a better fighter because of it. I’m going to be more eager and more determined when I do get the chance to fight. I think the patience in this situation is going to make diamonds.”

“Danger” finally received a new name and date: Ashley Yoder on November 14.