Miocic: "That's My Belt"

Seventeen days after losing the heavyweight title, Miocic and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter named Meelah Grace, who immediately stole her father’s heart.

“She is perfect; I love her so much,” Miocic said of his daughter. “She can get whatever she wants and she knows it.

“(Being outnumbered) is terrible,” added the 36-year-old, the enjoyment of fatherhood and the love he feels for his growing family radiating in his voice, despite the lighthearted complaints. “Momma gets what she wants too because she’s awesome and does so much for me, but it’s terrible. (My daughter) has my cool, calm demeanor — she’s real laid back — but that girl has that feistiness too, which she definitely gets from her mom.”

Just as he’s set to continue, the fire alarm in the hotel goes off, followed by a message over the loudspeaker, assuring hotel guests that the staff is looking into the alarm and will keep them apprised of the situation.