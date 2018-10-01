Millender On A Mission

As much as Millender considers himself a very well-rounded mixed martial artist, he knows that the fighters at welterweight are going to attempt to feast on a perceived weakness after falling to a grappler in his most recent performance.

It’s why Millender ran towards a fight against somebody like Muhammad rather than asking for a more favorable matchup coming off a loss.

“Those are the fights I need right now. I go out there and I stop him from getting the takedown and trying to grind the win out, that just goes to show I’m working. I’m doing the things I need to do to get back on track. Like I said, build that fear back in the division,” Millender said.

“At this point, at this level, there’s no more easy fights. Everybody in the division, whether it’s a striker or not, they’re going to want to take me down. That’s the path they see. I’m just going to have to show them that path has some speed bumps and some mountains and some potholes. Your car is gonna get [expletive] up when you drive down this road.”

Millender also hopes that getting a fast turnaround to fight at UFC 236 will allow him to start another win streak.

In his mind, he knows he’s still an elite welterweight capable of facing and defeating the best of the best at 170 pounds, but now Millender needs to send a reminder to anybody questioning him after his most recent fight.

“It’s definitely a step back but it’s not going to keep me back,” Millender said. “I’m not rattled. I’m not scared. I’m still ready to fight anybody in that top 10, top five. I say it all the time, the only man that scares me is my dad, so everybody else is screwed. I know what I need to do. My team knows what I need to do. My friends and family are behind me supporting me, getting me ready to get back out there.”

More than anything, the fight against Muhammad on Saturday night allows Millender the opportunity to bounce back from defeat because he will be the first to admit, that’s not a role he has ever enjoyed playing.

“I’ve got to wipe the bad taste of losing off. I don’t wear losing very well,” Millender said with a laugh. “That’s what I have to do. I know the task at hand. Now I just have to execute.”