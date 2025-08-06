Miles Johns Wants To Show People He Belongs

By the time Miles Johns steps into the Octagon this Saturday to face Jean Matsumoto in Las Vegas, it will be nearly eight months since his last fight against Felipe Lima. So what has “Chapo” been up to?
“I’ve just been in the training room, taking care of family and trying to get better.”
That’s as no nonsense an answer as you’ll get from any professional athlete, and at this point in his life, the 31-year-old bantamweight has no time to be anything else with his words or his actions. And even though he saw a four-fight unbeaten streak snapped when he lost a decision to Felipe Lima in a featherweight bout in December, he wasn’t sitting in a dark room for months brooding over the defeat. It happens, it happened to him, and while he can’t wait to get back in the win column, he moved on.
“It took me probably that night to get over it,” Johns said. “It takes a while until you get another win and it feels like you're just in a prison cell. I'm still stuck in that, and the bad taste won't go away until I get a win. But, as far as the fight goes, it took me that night when I first stepped out of the cage. First, it felt like, man, we just got beat up. But when I watched the fight back, it was closer than I thought. A couple things that I could have changed and if I would've listened to my coach a little bit better, we would've got that dub. So it's good. When I'm going out there and I'm getting outclassed, then we got an issue. But if you just had one tough fight, styles make fights, and if I could have done a couple things different and could have pulled that dub off, then it's all good. We’ve got to move on and get better.”
And when he returned to Kansas City from Tampa, he had a wife and four sons who were more concerned that he was home than what the judges had to say about his fight with Lima.
“A hundred percent,” Johns said. “There's no time to be depressed and be sulking. My kids are watching me the whole time for a while and I think that they thought I couldn't be beat. That four-fight streak lasted a couple years, so they hadn't seen me lose in two, three years. I think that they thought I couldn't. So, it was a blessing in disguise to show them that sometimes we do take losses and it's what you do after that.”
What Johns did was go back to work with the Marathon MMA squad, tweaking his game and fixing what holes he had to sew up. As he waited for a fight, he also got a new contract with the UFC, which gave him a sense of confidence that the promotion is optimistic about his future. And that’s always nice to have, but Johns knows that he also has to deliver.
“Everybody wants job security in this life, but that's also life,” he said. “Even if you worked in the corporate world, you're always trying to battle to move up and battle to get this next promotion or even keep your job. It's just a part of life. So I try not to sulk about it. I was doing good and dropped one fight, and then I was automatically back in the position where I was like, damn, if I lose one more, is that going to be it? But it is what it is. You can either let that break you or you can let that make you. For me, I just want to focus on the next one. I was super happy that I did get a new contract, and I appreciate that from (matchmaker) Sean (Shelby). It gives me a little bit more security, but, at the same time, you got to go in there. Every fight could be your last one. It's good to have that mindset to be grateful that I'm even doing this. I've been in the UFC, this will be my 11th fight, so I'm grateful to even be doing that, but you got to keep that mindset that this could be it, so you better go out there and show people why you belong here.”
Ten UFC fights, six wins, a trio of losses and a no contest. Not a bad run thus far, and now he’ll face off with a highly touted prospect in Matsumoto who is looking to rebound from his first pro loss. Just like any fight, there’s a lot of pressure, facing a young gun looking to move up, but it’s what Johns lives for.
“I just love it,” he laughs. “I just freaking love fighting. I love the training, I love the fights, I love it all. It's just who I am. I feel like it's been who I am my whole life and I'm not ready to give it up yet.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 9, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.