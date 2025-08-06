Miles Johns Wants To Show People He Belongs

“I’ve just been in the training room, taking care of family and trying to get better.”

Order UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

That’s as no nonsense an answer as you’ll get from any professional athlete, and at this point in his life, the 31-year-old bantamweight has no time to be anything else with his words or his actions. And even though he saw a four-fight unbeaten streak snapped when he lost a decision to Felipe Lima in a featherweight bout in December, he wasn’t sitting in a dark room for months brooding over the defeat. It happens, it happened to him, and while he can’t wait to get back in the win column, he moved on.

“It took me probably that night to get over it,” Johns said. “It takes a while until you get another win and it feels like you're just in a prison cell. I'm still stuck in that, and the bad taste won't go away until I get a win. But, as far as the fight goes, it took me that night when I first stepped out of the cage. First, it felt like, man, we just got beat up. But when I watched the fight back, it was closer than I thought. A couple things that I could have changed and if I would've listened to my coach a little bit better, we would've got that dub. So it's good. When I'm going out there and I'm getting outclassed, then we got an issue. But if you just had one tough fight, styles make fights, and if I could have done a couple things different and could have pulled that dub off, then it's all good. We’ve got to move on and get better.”