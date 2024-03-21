Miles Johns Wants To Express Himself

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“For the most part, it is kind of like you win, you keep going up,” he said. “You could take a loss and then bounce back with a couple wins in that. But I was having to explain this to people like cousins, and things like that. But even the people that I know from the grocery store that see me in there with my boys and have known me for years and know me as a father and family man who also fights, if they see something like that, I have to explain it to them.”

Johns has had a few months to explain it all. Now he can focus on his fighting career inside the Octagon, and he couldn’t be more excited. As for 2023, it wasn’t as negative as you would assume it was.

“For me, 2023 was still a solid year,” he said. “The worst thing was dislocating my shoulder and tearing my pec two days before the fight with Raoni (Barcelos) and having to pull out of that. That was tough, but there was still a lot of growth in 2023, I got settled in, I had that fight with Dan, and I felt like that was a good fight for me. I saw that there's lots that I can improve on and I'm excited. I'm always excited to see things that I can improve on and do better.”

Now that’s some Midwest optimism.