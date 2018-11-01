Miles Johns Makes It Go His Way

“I don’t want to say I called them out because I don’t have a problem with either one of the guys,” Johns said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for them, actually, but I’m in this game to become a champion and I want to fight the best competition, so when I see these prospects come and I see them put on good fights and show up, those are the guys who I need to get in there with if I really want to gain the experience and let people know who I am.”

It’s a confidence that comes from training with the killers at Fortis MMA, but it’s also something in the Kansas native’s DNA ever since he remembers.

“My entire life, I’ve thrived on competing at the highest level,” Johns said. “When I was growing up wrestling, my parents took me all around the world to face the very best competition that I could, and that’s what I love to do. I’m not here to fake it; I’m here to compete with the best. If I can’t compete with the best, then what am I doing? I’m not saying I need to be plopped right into a title fight right now, but when the time comes and I’ve got to face a top 15 or top 10 contender, I want to be ready, I want to be prepared and I want to know that I’ve taken out some monsters in that process.”

And truth be told, Johns wouldn’t turn down a title shot if it did fall in his lap.

“No, I wouldn’t,” he laughs. “Not a chance.”