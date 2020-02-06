Miles Johns Is Finally Free

Johns believes he can show the bantamweight division and any doubters that he means business by displaying the “free” version of Miles Johns. When asked to describe what the “free” version of himself looks like, he cracks a different kind of smile than what donned his face that night in Houston before responding with pure confidence.

“Violent, extremely violent. I know that my cardio is there. I know that everything is there. Kind of what Dana White said [when I was awarded a contract on Contender Series]; that guy is a savage. I’m way more violent and I’m way more fast-paced,” Johns said. “I’m ready to let it all go and bring violence and bring fun. When I’m having fun and I’m trying to hurt people, that’s why I do this and that’s when I’m at my best.”

Sometimes a loss can benefit a fighter more than a win, and in the case of Johns, it certainly seems that his loss to Bautista might have been the catalyst that the 26-year-old needed to get over the hump.

“Sometimes winning can make you a little bit conservative, like you want to hang on to what you have and I think I wanted to really hang on to that undefeated record. Even though it wasn’t in the forefront of my mind I think it was in the back of my mind and making me kind of hold back a little bit. So that last fight, getting that loss out of the way and experiencing all that has freed me up,” Johns said before adding one last statement.

“I feel like a whole new fighter and you’re going to see that Saturday night.”